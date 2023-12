KRALENDIJK – The reforestation project of Klein Bonaire, led by former Stinapa director Elsmarie Beukenboom, is looking for new volunteers to assist in enhancing the biodiversity on the island.

Volunteers visit Klein Bonaire twice a week between 8 and 11 in the morning to engage in various tasks related to the reforestation efforts.

Interested parties can send a WhatsApp message to: +5997866016.