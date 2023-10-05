Regatta Schedule 2023 sailing and evening activities

KRALENDIJK – The Bonaire Regatta 2023 is set to kick off. This sailing event is organized for the 56th time on Bonaire. The opening ceremony will take place at SKAL on the boulevard on Friday, October 6, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Participants can also register for the races taking place this weekend at Sorobon.

On Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8, the first sailing and windsurfing competitions will take place at Sorobon. The briefing starts at 9:00 AM, and competition on the water will continue throughout the day. The activities on both days run until 6:00 PM.

On Thursday, October 12, the races commence at the boulevard in Kralendijk. Participating sailboats, sunfish, microboats, and optimists can register on Wednesday, October 11, between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM at Kas di Regatta. At 6:30 PM, the Nations (flags) Parade will kick off.

The races at the boulevard can be observed daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM from Thursday, October 12, to Saturday, October 15, with the closing ceremony and announcement of winners on Sunday at the end of the day.

Music

In addition to the sporting events, the Bonaire Regatta is known for the parties that follow. Every evening from Sunday, October 8, to Saturday, October 14, there will be music. The first three days’ performances will be in Wilhelminapark, followed by the large stage next to it, on the parking lot of the Bestuurscollege.

To conclude, on Sunday, October 14, the Boat Party will take place between the North Pier and Karel’s Bar.