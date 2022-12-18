Registration of parties on Bonaire still possible until December 19

KRALENDIJK – Local political parties that want to participate in island council elections under a certain designation must register this designation at the island’s central electoral committee.

This designation will appear at the top of the list of candidates on the ballot paper. The registration remains valid for subsequent elections until the party no longer exists, has been declared prohibited by court order or has not submitted a valid list of candidates for the last Island Council election.

The Public Entity of Bonaire points out that the possibility for political groups to submit a request to register a designation for the upcoming island council election closes on Monday, December 19.