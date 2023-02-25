Relief for small farmers and boat owners on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- Small farmers and animal owners who have had difficulty accessing adequate supplies of water now have some relief.

Statia Government has provided a water truck to the farmers’ cooperative to transport water to the farmers and animal owners from the various water sources. At the same time, the fishers’ cooperative has been supplied with a trailer to assist fishermen with the transportation of their boats.

Both the water truck and the trailer were financed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK) through the COVID relief package approved in 2020 to help small businesses and other organisations cope with the pandemic.

“The government is committed to facilitating the local economy and entrepreneurs. Every single step towards sustainable food production and ultimately improved food security is a step in the right direction”, says Commissioner of Agriculture Derrick Simons.

