René Bagchus new Director of Kingdom Relations/Caribbean Netherlands at BZK

THE HAGUE- René Bagchus will become director of Kingdom Relations/Caribbean Netherlands at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations with effect from 1 November 2021.

Bagchus is currently working for the Kingdom Relations Directorate on the assignment ‘enhancing services in the Caribbean’ and also as acting client Shared Service Organization Caribbean Netherlands. From July 2020 to July 2021, he worked on the COVID-19 approach to the Interior and Kingdom Relations and the organization of the elections for the Second Chamber in March 2021. René was Director of Democracy and Governance at the Ministry of the Interior from April 2018 to July 2020.

Henk Brons, Director-General of Kingdom Relations is positive about the appointment. “With his extensive experience in directorships at various ministries, René can contribute to the effect and results of the Hague efforts aimed at Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius.’

Steps

‘I look forward to working with my colleagues from the relevant departments and with my colleagues in the Caribbean Netherlands to work on the challenges we face in the Caribbean Netherlands (CN)’, says Bachus himself about his appointment.

The new director indicates that steps still need to be taken on many issues, both socially and administratively. “What matters to me is that the residents of CN feel a noticeable positive change in their lives. There is a lot to do and it gives me energy to work on this. An important task for which I can put my previous experiences to good use.’

René Bagchus studied Public Administration at Leiden University and Erasmus University Rotterdam.

The vacancy has been opened as usual, although the organization already had a suitable candidate in mind. After a careful procedure, this one has become it.