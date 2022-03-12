Renovated section Kaya Gobernador Debrot open again to traffic

An impression of the renovated road section. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- Although one week later than originally promised, the renovated section of the Kaya Gobernador in Hato, in front of among others the Black Durgeon Inn, is open again for the traffic.

Initially the road would only be closed for two days, for the top layer to be scraped off and replaced with a fresh layer of asphalt, but this in total took over one week. This, of course, is still very fast for Bonaire standards.

The temporary closure was considered a nuisance by many residents of the Hato neighborhood as traffic from to Sabadeco had to detour via a dirt road, causing quite some dust in the aresa.

Speed

While the new area guarantees a much smoother ride, residents are also fearful that motorists will now even drive faster than before. Often cars pass by in the area with speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour, in an area where 40 kilometers per hour is the official speed limit.