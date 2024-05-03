Government
Renovated slaughterhouse Bonaire opened
03-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, the improved, and expanded slaughterhouse was opened. The main building of the slaughterhouse was closed for a considerable period to implement the improvements. During this time, slaughterers had to resort to emergency facilities.
Commissioner Clark Abraham spoke of an important development for the island. Especially in the fight against price increases, more emphasis is being placed on locally grown vegetables and locally raised meat.
Quality improvement
Regarding the latter, a quality improvement is also necessary. The improved slaughterhouse plays an important role in this.
