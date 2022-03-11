Renovation Johan Cruyff Court starts on Saba

THE BOTTOM – The renovation of the Johan Cruyff Court in The Bottom started last week. The turf will be replaced, the field levelled and the back wall reenforced. Later this month, a delegation from Saba will be travelling to Curaçao for a sport competition organized by the Student Sport Federation Dutch Caribbean.

Contractor Saba Roads has been awarded the project for the complete overhaul of the Johan Cruyff Court. The old turf had been in place since the opening of the Johan Cruyff Court more than 10 years ago and needed urgent replacing. The new turf is of a better quality and, together with the levelling of the field, it will be a huge improvement for sports.

Added will be two lanes for running on the outer perimeter, with distance marks, and a volleyball court. The soccer court will be rotated and enlarged a bit, while the lines for baseball and softball remain in the same place. The wall in the back will be reenforced, and new signage put up with information about the rules and the use of the Cruyff Court.

Necessary

The funding for the renovation of the Cruyff Court comes from the Dutch Ministry of Public Health, Wellbeing and Sport (VWS). Commissioner of Sports Rolando Wilson thanked the Ministry for making the funding available. “I am very glad that the Cruyff Court is being renovated for it was highly necessary. The upgraded facility will surely benefit sports on Saba and be appreciated by everyone who uses our Cruyff Court regularly,” said Wilson.

The renovation is a joint effort of the Public Health Department and the Planning Bureau of the Public Entity Saba. The official reopening event with representatives of the Ministry and the Johan Cruyff Foundation will take place once the renovation is completed in a few weeks.