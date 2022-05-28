Renovation work at Slaughterhouse Bonaire off to a flying start

KRALENDIJK- The renovation of the slaughterhouse officially started this month. To commemorate this milestone, the temporary slaughterhouse was presented to Commissioner Kroon.

The total renovation of the slaughterhouse will take approximately one year. In order to allow the activities of the slaughterhouse to continue during the renovation, it was decided to set up a temporary slaughterhouse.

The temporary slaughterhouse consists of three containers that are placed on the site of the current slaughterhouse. These containers will serve as a cooling, slaughter room, office and changing room. Setting up the containers is still in full swing.

When the containers are ready for use, the slaughter will be transferred to the temporary containers.

Joint

The renovation of the slaughterhouse is a joint project of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality and the OLB. As soon as the renovation is complete, the work within the containers will be transferred back to the new slaughterhouse.