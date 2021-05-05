Renovation Work Starts on Rincon’s Kaya Commerce













The representative of the Public Entity Bonaire, together with the contractor who will take care of the road renovation. Photo: Government of Bonaire.

Kralendijk- Work has started on the Kaya Commerce in the center of Rincon. Commisioner James Kroon kicked off the official start of the works.

After the Kaya Carlos A. Nicolaas, Kaya Commerce is the next road that will be renovated as part of the Road Program. The program is largely funded by the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment.







Other roads where renovation will start this month are the Kaya Gramel and the Kaya Hermandad. Work on the Kaya Neerlandia is planned for June.

The bad state of the roads on the island are a major nuisance. Many expected the infrastructure on the island to be improved quickly after Bonaire gained its new status as a Special Municipality under the Dutch Constitution, but the high hopes have so far not really materialized, when it comes to road improvement.