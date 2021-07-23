Rental Car rolls over close to Pink Beach















The car ended up upside down in the shallow water. Photo: Live99FM.

KRALENDIJK – Early Friday morning, at 1.25 am, two tourists hit the water with their rental car near Pink Beach.

The driver and a fellow passenger climbed out of the car and walked to their hotel in Belnem after the collision to call the police.

According to the driver, he wanted to evade two donkeys and lost control of the wheel, causing the car to roll over and end up in the water of the salt pans.

Both occupants were both unharmed, apart from a few scratches, but were checked on the spot by paramedics. Both had their seat belts on during the collision.