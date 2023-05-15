Repairs made to Saba’s Captain Leo Chance Pier

THE BOTTOM- Work is progressing at the Captain Leo Chance Pier at Fort Bay in Saba. While works to improve the pier have been ongoing for some time, the pier is now getting a concrete layer.

Especially passengers making use of the Makana Ferry are grateful for the improvements. I now no longer have to drag my suitcases through the potholes, when arriving at night on the Ferry” said one Saba resident, echoing the sentiments of many on the island.

The Executive Council says they are happy with the progress of the work and thankful for the patience of residents while the work is being executed.

