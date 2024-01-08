Reporting obligation Real estate | Advertisement

Various new tax rules will apply on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius as of the 1st of January 2024.

When must you inform the Belastingdienst?

-If you have purchased a home or business premises.

-If you have had renovation work carried out.

-If you already possess real estate but have not yet received a tax assessment.

The period within which you must report this differs per situation.

How can you report this?

Complete the online form on the website of the Belastingdienst. Please note: You may be fined if you fail to report this on time.

Would you like to know more about the reporting obligation for Real estate? Then please visit the website of the Belastingdienst: www.belastingsdienst-cn.nl