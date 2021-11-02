Requests for Building permit can now also be filed online in Bonaire

- 1Share
KRALENDIJK- Residents of Bonaire who want to build a house or business can now also apply for a building permit online. The public Entity Bonaire (OLB) offers residents the opportunity to apply for a building permit at their own pace and for home or the office. This can be done via https://bonairegov.com/ondernemers/vergunningen.
Digitization is a priority of the Executive Council. This is included in both the administrative accord, and the administrative agreement with the Netherlands. By ensuring that all services are also available digitally, the quality of the OLB’s service improves. For example, residents can see where an application is in the process and when they can expect a response from the OLB. In addition, quite paper is saved through digitization.
Physical
People who do not want to submit a digital application can still hand in a physical application at the Department of Spatial Planning and Planning at Kaya Amsterdam 21-23.
