News
Residential burglary on Phillips Road in St. Eustatius
23-04-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- On Saturday, the 20th of April, the police received a report of burglary at a residence on the Phillips Road in St. Eustatius.
Unknown persons took several tools during the period of Thursday, January 25th , around 6:00 PM and Saturday, April 20th, 2024, around 8:30 AM.
According to officers from KPCN, the case is under investigation.
