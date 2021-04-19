Residents of Chinese Descent Got their vaccine-shot together on Bonaire













Kralendijk- A group of 46 residents of Chinese descent got their first vaccine jab today.

85 other residents of Chinese descent were already vaccinated. Together, there are now 131 residents of Chinese descent who have received at least their first vaccineshot.







Today’s group said they also want a safe Bonaire without Covid-19. As of late, getting vaccinated together with others in a work or other group is the ‘in’ thing both on Bonaire and on Curaçao.

Residents, teams or other groups who want to vaccinate together, can make an appointment through 0800-0900.