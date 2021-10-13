Restored and digitalized Deeds return to St. Eustatius













2 Shares

Documents arriving on St. Eustatius | Foto OLSE

ORANJESTAD- The Birth, Death and Marriage deeds that were sent to the Netherlands in 2019 with the purpose to be restored and digitalized, are back on Statia.

The documents were returned last Friday, October 7th 2021, by KLM to St. Maarten and by boat to Statia. The National Office for Identity Data at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations has been leading this process.

The deeds are very fragile. Therefore, the documents will be stored in a safe environment.

Now that the digitalization project has been completed, the deeds can be accessed digitally by the Census office.