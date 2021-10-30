- 12Shares
KRALENDIJK- After a few months work and many unexplained interruptions, a renovated Kaya Neerlandia on Bonaire is open again for all traffic.
The Kaya Neerlandia, which runs from the Kaya Gobernador Debrot to the Kaya Corona, is an important traffic artery on the island. The fact that the RBC bank and Gas Express, as well as the Civil Affairs department, also make the road busy.
Bottleneck
While the resurfacing is a major improvement, the intersection continues to be a major bottleneck, especially for motorists coming from the direction of the Kaya Gobernador Debrot who want to turn left onto the Kaya Corona.
Especially around noon on weekdays, there is considerable congestion.
Also read:
- Vacancy PADI Dive Instructor St Maarten
- Curaçao International Airport launches Mamava pod
- Resurfaced Kaya Neerlandia reopens to traffic
- Italy’s ITA Airways joins Skyteam Alliance
- Vacature Unit Manager Luchthaven Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Griffier van de Eilandsraad Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Projectmanager voor Sint Eustatius
- Tui Airlines opens impressive new office in Curaçao
- One patient in special care unit on Bonaire
- Do you need emergency help?
- Indebon organizes sports competition for primary schools
- New water plant WEB officially opened
- American tourists no longer have to do exit test on Bonaire
- Vacature Domeinbeheerder op Sint Eustatius
- Regional police Chief Amsterdam pays courtesy visit to Justice Minister St. Maarten