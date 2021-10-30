Resurfaced Kaya Neerlandia reopens to traffic













KRALENDIJK- After a few months work and many unexplained interruptions, a renovated Kaya Neerlandia on Bonaire is open again for all traffic.

The Kaya Neerlandia, which runs from the Kaya Gobernador Debrot to the Kaya Corona, is an important traffic artery on the island. The fact that the RBC bank and Gas Express, as well as the Civil Affairs department, also make the road busy.

Bottleneck

While the resurfacing is a major improvement, the intersection continues to be a major bottleneck, especially for motorists coming from the direction of the Kaya Gobernador Debrot who want to turn left onto the Kaya Corona.

Especially around noon on weekdays, there is considerable congestion.