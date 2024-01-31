Rijksmuseum opens photo contest also for young talent from Saba and Statia

AMSTERDAM – Young photographers from the Caribbean will have a unique opportunity to participate in a photo contest organized by the Rijksmuseum in the Netherlands this year. This competition is open to high school students and vocational school students, offering them the chance to showcase their creativity and photography talent.

The Rijksmuseum organizes an annual photo competition for Dutch youth with a passion for photography and creativity. This year, the competition has been expanded to include the Dutch Caribbean islands. Ten finalists will be chosen, five from high schools and five from vocational schools, with ultimately two winners. These finalists will have the opportunity to participate in masterclasses, meet other young photographers and experts, and most importantly, exhibit their own work at the Rijksmuseum, alongside professional photographer Eddo Hartmann.

To participate, young people must submit a series of up to five photos with a brief description by Monday, May 13, 2024. The theme of the competition is ‘Kiko ta bo festival’ or ‘What is your festival?’. Interested youth can start working on their photos from February. For inspiration, a video is available on the Rijksmuseum website.

In May, the ten best series will be selected by a jury of experts and the public via a special page. In June, the ten finalists will be announced. They will participate in two masterclasses led by photographer Eddo Hartmann and experts from the Rijksmuseum, resulting in their own exhibition at the Rijksmuseum. On September 27, at the opening of the exhibition, the two winners will be announced. The exhibition will be open from September 27, 2024, to January 12, 2025.

The theme ‘Kiko ta bo festival’ invites young people to capture their personal experience of a festival. This can range from traditional events such as Carnival, to intimate moments like a family gathering, a wedding, or even a sports event. It’s about the participants’ personal experience.

For more information, interested parties can visit the website for this contest: https://www.rijksmuseum.nl/nl/onderwijs/fotowedstrijd. For inquiries, they can contact Sander Daams via s.daams@rijksmuseum.nl.