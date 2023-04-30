Rincon all set for big celebration on April 30th

KRALENDIJK- Rincon is ready for the celebration of Dia di Rincon on Sunday. This is also noticeable in the rapidly increasing number of visitors who have already arrived at the island in recent days.

Tickets from Aruba and Curaçao to Bonaire were already completely sold out for over a week. Now that the Corona measures have been completely abolished, there seems to be extra enthusiasm from Aruba and Curaçao to attend the grand celebration in Rincon again.

On Saturday it was already very busy, with the necessary music, dance and parades, although the real celebration only takes place today.

