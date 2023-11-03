Rincon prepares for the third Bario Festival

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday, November 4, 2023, Rincon will host the third Bario Festival, organized by the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Surround Vibe. From 12 noon to 11 in the evening, attendees can enjoy music, local cuisine, and a special mini-tournament at the Luciano ‘Boy’ Frans sports field.

Music enthusiasts can indulge in performances by Grupo Eso, Foyan Boys, Grupo Sabor Krioyo, and a DJ. In addition to the musical entertainment, there will be stands where visitors can sample local delicacies.

As an added feature to the festival, a mini-tournament will take place on the sports field, also known as the Johan Cruijff Court, with various neighborhood teams in action. The entire event will be held at the IKC Rincon premises, and admission is free.

TCB and Surround Vibe encourage all residents and visitors of Bonaire to attend this festive day in Rincon and enjoy the third edition of the Bario Festival together.