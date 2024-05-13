Police and justice Rising Trend in Traffic Accidents on Bonaire Continues Redactie 13-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Archieffoto verkeersongeluk

KRALENDIJK – It’s likely that almost no one on the island is unaware, but data from the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) indicates that the number of traffic accidents on the island continues to increase.

In 2023, there were a staggering 779 traffic accidents. Two of these resulted in fatalities. In 549 out of the 779 accidents, there were no injuries. However, 122 accidents did result in injuries.

A significant number of single-vehicle accidents occurred, totalling 106. Approximately half of these single-vehicle accidents—54 in total—had no injuries to the occupants. However, 52 of the single-vehicle collisions did involve one or more injuries.

Injuries

The data shows a rising trend over the past four years. Fortunately, further analysis reveals that the steepest increase has been in accidents where no injuries occurred.