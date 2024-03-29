RIVM Officials visit St. Eustatius for talks with Medical Stakeholders
ORANJESTAD – Two representatives of the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, better known by its Dutch abbreviation, RIVM visited Statia on Tuesday 26 March for talks with medical stakeholders.
One of the objectives of these was to evaluate the ongoing breast and cervical cancer screening programs implemented by the Public Health Prevention Clinic (PHPC).
The two RIVM officials, Shahaira Libier and Rinske Thoene, along with PHPC’s Shanna Mercera-Gibbs, also hosted a clinical lecture on colon, breast, and cervical cancer screening at the Elma building on Wednesday 27 March.
Informative
Stakeholders discussed screening differences, benefits, and risk balance. Thoene reported that the session was informative and looked forward to future collaboration with the stakeholders.
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Island Council Bonaire continues debate on changes to Visitor Entry Tax
Island Council Bonaire continues debate on changes...
-
St. Eustatius
RIVM Officials visit St. Eustatius for talks with Medical Stakeholders
RIVM Officials visit St. Eustatius for talks with ...
-
Saba
Saba Splash celebrates Inaugural World Water Day with Three-Day Event
Saba Splash celebrates Inaugural World Water Day w...
-
Advertisement
Adjusted services IND-CN
Adjusted services IND-CN
-
Jobs Healthcare
Pharmacy Assistant Position Saba
Pharmacy Assistant Position Saba
-
News
Hospital Bonaire and Sarpa denied in court: Interisland flights not allowed
Hospital Bonaire and Sarpa denied in court: Interi...
-
Banking and Finance
Qredits participates for third year in Global Money Week activities Bonaire
Qredits participates for third year in Global Mone...
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confi...
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Island Council Bonaire continues debate on changes to Visitor Entry Tax
Island Council Bonaire continues debate on changes...
-
St. Eustatius
RIVM Officials visit St. Eustatius for talks with Medical Stakeholders
RIVM Officials visit St. Eustatius for talks with ...
-
Saba
Saba Splash celebrates Inaugural World Water Day with Three-Day Event
Saba Splash celebrates Inaugural World Water Day w...
-
Advertisement
Adjusted services IND-CN
Adjusted services IND-CN
-
Jobs Healthcare
Pharmacy Assistant Position Saba
Pharmacy Assistant Position Saba
-
News
Hospital Bonaire and Sarpa denied in court: Interisland flights not allowed
Hospital Bonaire and Sarpa denied in court: Interi...
-
Banking and Finance
Qredits participates for third year in Global Money Week activities Bonaire
Qredits participates for third year in Global Mone...
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confi...
Meer Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Island Council Bonaire continues debate on changes to Visitor Entry Tax
Island Council Bonaire continues debate on changes...
-
Bonaire
Information sessions for Food and Beverage Vendors
Information sessions for Food and Beverage Vendors
-
Bonaire
New round of BKCN Commanders Training initiated
New round of BKCN Commanders Training initiated
Meer Events
-
News
Caribbean Islands Celebrate Earth Hour
Caribbean Islands Celebrate Earth Hour
-
News
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week on Bonaire
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week o...
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024