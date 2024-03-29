St. Eustatius RIVM Officials visit St. Eustatius for talks with Medical Stakeholders Redactie 2024-03-29 - 1 minuten leestijd

A clinical lecture formed part of the visit by Libier and Thoene. Photo: Government of St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – Two representatives of the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, better known by its Dutch abbreviation, RIVM visited Statia on Tuesday 26 March for talks with medical stakeholders.

One of the objectives of these was to evaluate the ongoing breast and cervical cancer screening programs implemented by the Public Health Prevention Clinic (PHPC).

The two RIVM officials, Shahaira Libier and Rinske Thoene, along with PHPC’s Shanna Mercera-Gibbs, also hosted a clinical lecture on colon, breast, and cervical cancer screening at the Elma building on Wednesday 27 March.

Informative

Stakeholders discussed screening differences, benefits, and risk balance. Thoene reported that the session was informative and looked forward to future collaboration with the stakeholders.