- 5Shares
KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) reports in a communiqué that the work on the restoration of various roads on Bonaire will be continued.
This is part of the pilot project for structural maintenance of roads. The Spatial Planning and Development Directorate of the Public Entity Bonaire is carrying out road rehabilitation projects in accordance with the plan for 2022.
Phase three
Phase three of the work on the Kaya Neerlandia has now started. Phase two was completed in December 2021. Phase three will last two months. It is expected that this work will be completed in the first week of April and then phase four, the part opposite the petrol pump, will start.
A request is made to road users to take into account the work that is taking place there.
Also read:
- Traveling abroad?
- Possible BSN-numbers for Caribbean students
- Vacature Domeinbeheerder Sint Eustatius
- Bonaire’s government & Tourism Corporation Bonaire welcomed international artists
- Active Corona cases Bonaire now firmly below 100
- Coastguard intercept another drug shipment South of Curaçao
- Extra budget for nature in the Caribbean Netherlands
- Common Court organizes Caribbean Summer Court for budding lawyers
- Road maintenance work Bonaire continues
- Fata morgana of electric flight Perfect Excuse not to do anything about current cost of Air Travel
- Art Exhibition with Rainforest paintings by Saba’s Heleen Cornet
- Bonaire experiences first island-wide blackout of the year on Saturday
- Many complaints about medicine distribution Bonaire
- Statia further eases COVID-19 measures
- Vacature Domeinbeheerder Sint Eustatius