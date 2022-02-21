Road maintenance work Bonaire continues













KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) reports in a communiqué that the work on the restoration of various roads on Bonaire will be continued.

This is part of the pilot project for structural maintenance of roads. The Spatial Planning and Development Directorate of the Public Entity Bonaire is carrying out road rehabilitation projects in accordance with the plan for 2022.

Phase three

Phase three of the work on the Kaya Neerlandia has now started. Phase two was completed in December 2021. Phase three will last two months. It is expected that this work will be completed in the first week of April and then phase four, the part opposite the petrol pump, will start.

A request is made to road users to take into account the work that is taking place there.