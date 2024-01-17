Road Tax 2024 can now be paid on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- The Road Tax for the year 2024 can now be paid in St. Eustatius. The Road Tax costs 130 dollars for private vehicles.

Trucks under 1 tonne of weight pay 155 dollars, while trucks over 100 tonne pay a minimum base fee of 225 with an ad-on of 28 dollars for every extra 100 tonne in weight. Scooters pay 85 dollars.

The Road Tax can be paid in person at the Census Office or online via MCB Bonaire. Payments at the Census Office can, with the exception of Wednesday, be made daily from 7.30 AM till 1 PM. On Wednesday, payments can be made from 7.30 AM to 12 Noon.