Infrastructure
Road to Bonaire Airport closed for eleven nights for repair work
2024-03-18 - 0 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- The Kaya Internationaal, especially the section leading to the airport, will be closed to traffic for eleven nights starting from Sunday evening.
The work will commence each evening around eight o’clock. Road users are asked to take the work into account. Road users are also urgently advised not to park on the roadside near the airport during these days. Vehicles will be towed due to repair work, and the costs will be charged to the drivers.
