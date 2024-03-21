Road users St. Eustatius face stricter traffic norms
ORANJESTAD, St Eustatius – Motorists on St. Eustatius will soon no longer be allowed to drive without seatbelts, or hold onto their mobile phones while driving, and cyclists will no longer be allowed to ride without helmets.
The stricter enforcement of the Road Traffic Ordinance adopted by the Island Council will start on May 1, 2024.
On that date, officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force in Statia will begin conducting checks to ensure motorists comply with the legislation, which regulates road safety and traffic on the island.
“For the safety of motorists and other road users, the 2022 Road Traffic Ordinance addresses a number of important areas, such as the use of seatbelts, helmets and child seats, driving under the influence of alcohol, the grade of tints and the use of mobile phones while driving. It’s imperative that motorists obey these rules for their safety and that of other road users,” said Robelto Hodge, the chief of basic police care in Statia.
Enforcement
The Governor’s Cabinet, headed by Rient Hassel, has been working closely with local police to facilitate enforcement of the ordinance.
