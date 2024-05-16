Saba

Roof of expanded Scout’s Pace Saba takes shape

Melanie Zandwijk
16-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
A view of the ongoing construction with the installation of a new roof

WINDWARDSIDE- On Saba work is continuing on the renovation and expansion of Scout’s Place, with the contours of the future complex every time taking more form. 

An eye-catching detail is the construction of the completely new roof on top of the building, which will house a bar and restaurant. 

The hotel was bought by the investment company of the Pension Fund Caribbean Netherlands, PMCN, which is also in charge of the renovation and expansion. 

