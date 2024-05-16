Saba
Roof of expanded Scout’s Pace Saba takes shape
16-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
WINDWARDSIDE- On Saba work is continuing on the renovation and expansion of Scout’s Place, with the contours of the future complex every time taking more form.
An eye-catching detail is the construction of the completely new roof on top of the building, which will house a bar and restaurant.
The hotel was bought by the investment company of the Pension Fund Caribbean Netherlands, PMCN, which is also in charge of the renovation and expansion.
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Corendon Airlines confirms start of own Bonaire flights starting November
-
Government
Applause and indignation after enforcement action by Bonaire Government at Karel’s Pier
-
Saba
Roof of expanded Scout’s Pace Saba takes shape
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
Government
Government of Bonaire Streamlines Green Space Maintenance
-
St. Eustatius
Planned Fare Increase Makana Pushed Back One Week
-
Bonaire
Authorities address Landfill fire concerns on Bonaire: No air samples taken, no official disaster declaration”
-
Bonaire
Police respond to multiple dog-related issues in Kralendijk
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Corendon Airlines confirms start of own Bonaire flights starting November
-
Government
Applause and indignation after enforcement action by Bonaire Government at Karel’s Pier
-
Saba
Roof of expanded Scout’s Pace Saba takes shape
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
Government
Government of Bonaire Streamlines Green Space Maintenance
-
St. Eustatius
Planned Fare Increase Makana Pushed Back One Week
-
Bonaire
Authorities address Landfill fire concerns on Bonaire: No air samples taken, no official disaster declaration”
-
Bonaire
Police respond to multiple dog-related issues in Kralendijk