Saba Roof of expanded Scout’s Pace Saba takes shape Melanie Zandwijk 16-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the ongoing construction with the installation of a new roof

WINDWARDSIDE- On Saba work is continuing on the renovation and expansion of Scout’s Place, with the contours of the future complex every time taking more form.

An eye-catching detail is the construction of the completely new roof on top of the building, which will house a bar and restaurant.

The hotel was bought by the investment company of the Pension Fund Caribbean Netherlands, PMCN, which is also in charge of the renovation and expansion.