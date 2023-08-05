Rotary Club Bonaire supports Mantelzorg Foundation and Project Foundation

KRALENDIJK – The Rotary Club Bonaire (RCB) recently supported the Mantelzorg foundation with a $3,000 donation. Ms. Diane Thomas explained the work of the foundation and accepted the symbolic check with thanks.

For several years the Mantelzorg foundation has been working to draw attention to the position of informal caregivers on Bonaire. Informal caregivers are volunteers who care for a loved one out of love. A neighbor can be a parent, a brother or sister, a neighbor, or just a friend or acquaintance. Often caregivers have a hard time, and the foundation Mantelzorg can help. The foundation also strives to integrate informal care into the formal care chain.

For many years, the Project Foundation (FORSA) has successfully guided young people on Bonaire who, due to circumstances, can no longer participate at home and/or at school. To support activities under the foundation’s vacation plan, Rotary donated $1,250 to the Project Foundation. Director Liënne Domacassé expressed gratitude for the donation.