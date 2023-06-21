Rotary Club Bonaire treats 31 children to an unforgettable weekend in Slagbaai

KRALENDIJK – Last weekend, 31 children (ages 6-12) enjoyed an adventurous outing in Slagbaai, thanks to the Rotary Club Bonaire and the Akseso Foundation.

Upon arrival, the children received special backpacks with useful items and helped set up their sleeping areas. They had a great time playing games, indulging in a delicious barbecue, and making homemade pizzas with the assistance of owner Floris from Rum Runners restaurant and Chef Isodoor. Highlights of the weekend included a tug-of-war competition and the soldachi race, with winning teams receiving trophies.

The Rotary Club Bonaire extends its gratitude to Shaedra and the entire support team for their enthusiastic contribution to this successful weekend.