Rotary shows appreciation for Feria volunteers

KRALENDIJK – Last Wednesday, the Rotary Club Bonaire expressed its gratitude to the volunteers who contributed to the successful Feria by inviting them to lunch at Eddy’s restaurant. In addition, the Akseso foundation received a symbolic check, enabling a weekend trip to Slagbaai for 35 youngsters. This is the first of many social projects that the Rotary will finance over the next year with the proceeds from the Feria.

On King’s Day, April 27, the Rotary organized its traditional Feria, a market full of second-hand and new items. The Feria provides an opportunity to purchase beautiful items at a very reasonable price. The proceeds from the Feria are fully used to sponsor various charitable causes. The event was a great success!

Hundreds of people visited the market early to browse and shop affordably. From the opening at 9 am, there was a steady stream of visitors. By closing time at 4 pm, a huge amount had been sold. Unsold items were donated to the staff of the animal shelter.

A record profit of more than $22,000 was achieved for social purposes. For example, for the caregiver foundation, a weekend getaway for youngsters from less affluent families, and much more.

Throughout the year, the Rotary members collected items that people no longer needed and sorted them in storage spaces. This year, in addition to used items, there were also many new items from surplus store inventories that were made available for free. Especially in the weeks leading up to the Feria, there was a significant influx of goods. The Rotary members and many volunteers worked hard to get all goods to Wilhelmina Square in time. At the end of King’s Day, the Rotary volunteers looked back on a very successful day with satisfaction!

Through this message, the Rotary would like to sincerely thank all businesses and independent entrepreneurs who have contributed to the success of the Feria!

Next year, the Rotary will again organize a Feria, so if you have good or beautiful items that you would like to donate, please contact the Rotary.

