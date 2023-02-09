Royal family enjoys varied program on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – King Willem Alexander, Queen Máxima and Crown Prince Amalia were presented with a diverse program on Wednesday.

For example, the royal trio visited Zeelandia Beach and they get a tour of the historic center of Oranjestad and they danced with the young people of the island during a presentation. They also visited the so-called community farmers, where citizens can grow vegetables.

Government Commissioner Alida Francis presented an original ‘Blue Bead’ to Princess Amalia, while Althea Merkman told the royal family about the history of blue beads and how they ended up on the island.

