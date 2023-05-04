Royal Netherlands Marine Corps prepares for Hurricane Season in St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- The Royal Netherlands Marine Corps begins its annual hurricane exercise (HUREX) in Statia this week. During the 4-8 May training exercise, the marines will practice and simulate different hurricane scenarios at multiple locations on the island.

The team will meet with local disaster management authorities in the preparation for the hurricane season, while also getting reacquainted with the island, its geography and its history. They’ll work in close cooperation with the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), the police and the fire service.

The EOC premises will serve as the command centre, just as it would if there were a real emergency. Sergeant Major Harold Navarro’s Plans & Range Operations team will return to Curaçao on 8 May on the Navy ship, Pelikaan.

