KRALENDIJK- This year will once again see a weeklong celebration of premium rum in Bonaire. The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) invites interested parties to start reserving the dates in their calendars.

The rum week will see a series of events held across the island, from beach parties with steel bands to rum-pairing dinners to sunset cocktails, all in spectacular waterfront settings. Various restaurants during rum week offer rum inspired dishes or deserts.