Runway and platform Flamingo airport again with clean lines

KRALENDIJK – At the airport, work has recently been done on re-applying the lines on, among other things, the runway and the aprons.

Director of Bonaire International Airport (BIA), Maarten van der Scheer is satisfied with the work delivered. “Clearly visible lines are important for any airport. Thanks to the paint job, the lines are clearly visible under all circumstances for airlines, airport operations, handling agents and air traffic control, among others. This makes the airport even safer to use,” says van Der Scheer.

The airport director also expressed his gratitude to BIA’s own team and the employees of Multiline Marking B.V, who were responsible for re-applying the lines.

