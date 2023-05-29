Ryan Richardson and Julia Mattaar win tennis tournament

KRALENDIJK- Last Saturday, the Fun Doubles Tournament of the Bonaire Lawn Tennis Bond was played for the first time in a long time.

On the courts at Eddy’s restaurant in Hato, over twenty matches were played from morning until afternoon in various categories.

In an exciting final, Ryan Richardson and Julia Mattaar emerged victorious over Aldrish Isenia and Darvick Anthony.

More tournaments

The BLTB plans to organize multiple tournaments and competitions in the coming period to revive club tennis on the island.

Gianni Francees, Chairman of the BLTB, states that with a new board for the sports association, there are great ambitions for the future.