S.V. Juventus with new uniforms for youth teams

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, S.V. Juventus presented the new uniforms for the youth teams.

After a few years of absence, S.V. Juventus is making a comeback this year with well-prepared youth teams in the categories U9, U11, U13, and U15.

The new outfits were unveiled in the presence of sponsors and the attending children. The club expressed gratitude to the sponsors who made it all possible, such as T’ Zandmannetje and Ocean Breeze.

Enthused

The youngsters themselves also showed enthusiasm with the new look and pledged to do their best in the upcoming matches.