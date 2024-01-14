14 januari 2024 11:34 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Sports

S.V. Juventus with new uniforms for youth teams

100

All present showed themselves enthused about the new uniforms and the upcoming season. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, S.V. Juventus presented the new uniforms for the youth teams.

After a few years of absence, S.V. Juventus is making a comeback this year with well-prepared youth teams in the categories U9, U11, U13, and U15.

The new outfits were unveiled in the presence of sponsors and the attending children. The club expressed gratitude to the sponsors who made it all possible, such as T’ Zandmannetje and Ocean Breeze.

Enthused 

The youngsters themselves also showed enthusiasm with the new look and pledged to do their best in the upcoming matches.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius