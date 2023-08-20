Saba also present at Caribbean Unity Business Expo

THE BOTTOM/BASSTERRE- The public entity Saba was also present in past days at the Caribbean Unity Business Expo (CUBE) which was held late last wee in St. Kitts.

The Public Entities and tourism boards of Saba & Statia, in partnership with Makana Ferry Service organised the Caribbean Unity Business Expo (CUBE) in the vibrant island of St. Kitts. A platform for businesses to be able to network but also to promote their products, services, and ideas. Saba, Statia, St.Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis we’re present.

According to Malinda Hassel of Saba’s Tourist Office the expo is more than just a gathering. “It’s a testament to the collective commitment to regional economic simulation, development, and growth. The collaboration among these entities exemplifies the dedication to fostering a dynamic business landscape that transcends our geographical boundaries”.