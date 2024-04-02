Nature Saba and Bonaire present at Caribbean Climate Justice Camp Redactie 2024-04-02 - 1 minuten leestijd

Representatives of the various Dutch Caribbean islands participated in the Conference. Photo: Roots People

PHILIPSBURG/THE BOTTOM-From March 28th to March 31st 2024, 120 persons from all over the world, but mostly the Caribbean attended the Caribbean Climate Justice Camp 2024 in St. Maarten.

From the islands present, 5 of the 6 Dutch Caribbean islands had one or multiple representatives attending the camp. St. Eustatius was not present at the meeting.

“It is critical to understand this camp was focused on intersectional environmentalism and climate justice, issues that are critical to the region, but that are largely ignored or unknown”, said Francine Zagers, who participated on behalf of Saba.

Tracks

During the course of the conference, the four main tracks of the camp: Energy sector and transition, Adaptation and resilience, Gender and climate justice and marine conservation.