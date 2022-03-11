Saba athletes travel to Curaçao

THE BOTTOM/WILLEMSTAD – A group of 30 persons from Saba, consisting of 24 athletes of the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS), four coaches and two coordinators, will travel to Curaçao from March 23 to 28 for a competition of the Student Sport Federation Dutch Caribbean.

Teams from all six Dutch Caribbean islands will take part in this March 25-27 event hosted by Curaçao. Saba will compete in Basketball, Indoor Soccer, and Track & Field. Teams that place in the top 3 of their sport will have the opportunity to compete in the regional ODUCC tournament which will take place in Santo Domingo this July.

Funding

Funding for the trip to Curaçao comes from the Public Entity Saba, the Saba Comprehensive School and through fundraising by the athletes themselves.