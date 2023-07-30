Saba Celebrates Carnival

THE BOTTOM – A week after the carnival celebration on the neighbouring island of St. Eustatius, carnival is being celebrated this weekend on the smallest BES island, Saba.

Divided into four groups, carnival revellers paraded through the streets of the capital, The Bottom, on Saturday. Although smaller than the carnival on the neighbouring islands, participants in the parade always have a lot of fun.

A notable aspect this year was the representation of diverse ethnic groups in the parade, including members of the relatively large Colombian and Filipino immigrant communities. Some carnival enthusiasts from St. Eustatius also joined in to relive the carnival experience on Saba.