Saba Saba Community Development and Culture Department visits Saba for three-day Work Visit Redactie 12-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The visitors from Saba together with their Colleagues from St. Eustatius. Photo: GIS

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM – In an effort to strengthen ties with its counterparts in Saba, the social domain department recently hosted a seven-member delegation from Saba’s community development and culture department.

During the three-day work visit, the two sides explored ways to strengthen connections, gain first-hand knowledge, establish a robust network, create sustainable solutions and drive positive change in their communities through mutual support.

Fruitful

The exchange of knowledge is expected to yield fruitful outcomes, allowing the departments to tailor their approaches to address specific needs.