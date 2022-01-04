Saba confronted with growing number of Covid-infections while some violate isolation rules

- 15Shares
THE BOTTOM- The situation on Saba remains challenging when it comes to new infections with the Covid-19 virus.
On Monday, no less than 181 tests were done by the Covid Test Center on Monday. According to Johnson, the health department was still in the process of confirming all tests results. No new amount of active cases was made known by the Governor on Monday evening.
Fine
The Governor did communicate earlier on Monday that persons who left their isolation after being tested positive, or in the case of preventative isolation, would confront a fine of 500 if they breached the conditions of their isolation.
There are worries on Saba, about people who were supposedly found positive, but who went out and partied to celebrate the new year all the same.
Alle horecabedrijven moeten om middernacht dicht en er worden per tafel maximaal vier volwassenen toegestaan. Evenementen buiten zijn toegestaan met een maximum van 50 personen. Het aanwezige publiek mag niet zingen en niet dansen, de mensen hebben vaste zitplaatsen.
