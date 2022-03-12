Saba connectivity increases, optimistic recovery expected

A WINAIR aircraft parked at Saba’s Juancho Yrausquin Airport

THE BOTTOM – As Saba eased its entry requirements, more flights are being added which is positive for the island’s connectivity and an increase in the number of visitors.

Windward Islands Airways International (WINAIR) is executing 5 weekly flights to Saba, two times per day, early in the morning and in the late afternoon. For now, flights are not carried out on Wednesdays and Thursdays, but more flights may be added, depending on the demand.

The Edge ferry comes to Saba from St. Maarten twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays, departing 9am from Simpson Bay and departing Saba at 3:30pm. The Makana ferry is operating four times a week between Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten. The schedule will soon also include the St. Kitts route. Makana trips can now also be booked online https://www.sabaferry.com/makana.

Relaxed requirements

Connectivity is gradually increasing with Saba’s easing of entry measures and the subsequent return of visitors. Day trippers no longer have to show a negative COVID-19 test result and both vaccinated and non-vaccinated persons are welcome. The relaxed requirements make it easy for day trippers to come to Saba.

Day trippers are expected to wear a facemask in public areas and in taxis. Visitors and residents alike still have to fill in the online travel form EHAS before travelling to Saba and the EHAS of St. Maarten before their return to St. Maarten.

Visitors who come for more than 24 hours still must present either a negative PCR or antigen test result, and non-vaccinated persons no longer have to quarantine. Special measures still apply which include on-island free-of-charge testing on day 2 and 5. View sabatourism.com for details.