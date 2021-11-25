Saba Day Week and Weekend program lined up













Photo: Government of Saba

THE BOTTOM- The island of Saba is gearing up for the 46th annual Saba Day Week and Weekend which lasts from Monday, November 29 to December 5. An extensive program with lots of variety has been prepared.

The Saba Day Week starts on Monday, November 29 with a Youth Extravaganza of the Sacred Heart School and the Saba Comprehensive School at the Princess Juliana’s Sports Field in the evening hours. The program includes performances and the sale of food. On Wednesday morning, December 1, the Life Center will organize a Saba Day program for its clients at the Eugenius Johnson Community Center.

Arts & Culture Fair

The Arts & Culture Fair in the afternoon and evening hours of December 1 at the Princess Juliana Sports Field is expected to draw a sizeable crowd. The program includes a food sale, an arts and culture expo with local artists displaying and selling their art work, crafts and products, and performances by Singing Lorna and Bob Morgan (calypso), Miranda Simmons (maple pole dance), Karel Sorton and Mr. Kyat & Elvis (steelpan) and DJ ZanderZone. There will also be dominoes and bellot at this event that is organized by the Public Entity Saba. On Thursday afternoon, December 2, the Saba Strongest Competition will be held at the Johan Cruyff Court.

Saba Day

Saba Day on December 3 starts at 6:00am with the ringing of the bells throughout the villages, followed by the hoisting of the flag at the Government Administration Building at 8:15am and the singing of the Saba anthem and the Flag Song. Invited guests and the public will then walk in a procession to the Princess Juliana Sports Field for the ecumenical service and the official Saba Day ceremony. That same morning, the Saba Day booths will open on Matthew Levenstone Street. The famous Saba Day Wahoo Tournament will kick off at midnight.

Saba Day Weekend

Participants will take up the challenge of running/walking the Sea to Scenery Run from Cove Bay at sea level to the top of Mount Scenery on Saturday morning, December 4. The Fort Bay Harbor is the venue for two days of Saba Day Weekend festivities on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5. The program on Saturday starts at 3:00pm and ends at 2:00am and on Sunday lasts from 12:00 noon to 12:00 midnight. Entertainment on Saturday will be provided by One Blood Band, DJ Noah, Doctor Cane, DJ BB Bad, DVybzzBandOfficial and DJ Daddy Slim. On Saturday afternoon the catch from the Saba Day Wahoo Tournament will be weighed and awards will be presented to the winners.

On Sunday afternoon, December 5, there will be games for children and an adult tug of war. Music will be provided from 12:00 noon to 12:00 midnight by DJ Rasphil, DJ Kevin J, DJ Twice, Highest Level Band, DJ ZanderZone and DJ Ricky.