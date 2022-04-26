Saba discontinues COVID Travel requirements

Foto: BES Reporter/Martien Vroone

THE BOTTOM- Starting May 1, 2022, Saba will discontinue the pre-travel COVID-19 testing, the Electronic Health Application System (EHAS) forms, and the day 4 post-arrival testing, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson announced on Monday, April 25.

Based on the current epidemiological situation on the island, the high and rising vaccination rate, and the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Saba Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has been phasing out the on-island mitigation measures in the past weeks.

As of Sunday, May 1, persons traveling to Saba will not need to show a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the island. A pre-approved EHAS will also not be needed anymore for arriving passengers. The current requirement for incoming travelers or returning residents to test on day 4 will be dropped as well.

New phase

“In May 2021, we reopened our borders and allowed for free travel with safety protocols in place, including continued quarantine requirements, testing before and after your trip, and special on-island measures,” stated the Island Governor in an audio message on Monday.

“Now, one year later, we are cautiously, deliberately, and strategically entering into this new phase of getting us back to ‘normal,’ which is also happening around the world. Although we have had our share of COVID-19 cases in the last four months, we have had no serious illnesses, and our healthcare services have not been overwhelmed, according to Johnson.