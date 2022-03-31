THE BOTTOM- A delegation from Saba during its working visit to The Hague had a constructive meeting with Minister for Poverty Policy Carola Schouten.
Discussed was poverty alleviation, one of the focal areas of both the Dutch Government and the Public Entity Saba. The Saba delegation, headed by Commissioner Bruce Zagers, emphasized the need to implement the social minimum, which will aid in combating poverty.
Another topic that was discussed was the allocation of 5 million euros of the Dutch Government to compensate the increased energy prices in the Caribbean Netherlands. This funding will mainly go towards compensating low-income households.
Unemployment allowance
The Saba delegation brought forward the need to introduce an unemployment allowance, a temporary income for people who are between jobs. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (SZW) is looking into this. The Ministry is also assessing the possibilities for assistance for people with a distance to the labor market. The importance of a good collaboration between the Ministry of SZW and the Public Entity Saba was discussed as well.
Also read:
- Island Council Saba visits Hydroculture facility
- Ministry of Economic and Climate Affairs and is studying the revision of Chamber of Commerce rates
- Saba draws attention to poverty in The Hague again
- Vacancy Guest Service Agent Bonaire
- Belastingdienst and KPCN will cooperate more closely with FIOD
- Terramar Museum looks back with satisfaction on Global Money Week activities
- Bonairean nurses receive Basic Acute Care certificates
- New to be build after school building on St. Eustatius approved by stakeholders
- Vacature Projectleider loslopend vee | Program Project Management Office Statia
- Sr. Projectmanager Nature Environment Policy Plan | Program Project Management Office Statia
- The Dutch Government temporarily lowers excise duty on gasoline for the Caribbean Netherlands
- No more quarantine for close contacts on Saba
- Business Incubator should stimulate more start-ups on Bonaire
- Conference about housing for vulnerable groups Bonaire kicks off on Monday
- Vacature Programma- Project Secretaris PPMO Statia