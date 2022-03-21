Saba eases testing requirements

THE BOTTOM – People traveling to Saba no longer have to do a Covid-19-test on-island on day 2 and day 5. Instead, they have to test only once, on day 4. As of March 23, travelers from St. Eustatius don’t have to show a negative test result to enter Saba either. Travelers must have had no travel history in the last 5 days.

Persons 11 years and older traveling to Saba from all other destinations besides St. Eustatius must do a pre-travel test, which can be either a PCR test maximum of 72 hours before arrival or a rapid antigen maximum of 48 hours before arrival. There are no quarantine requirements for non-vaccinated persons. An approved Saba Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) entry form within 24 hours of arrival is still needed. A St. Maarten EHAS form is also mandatory when in transit, and upon returning via St. Maarten.

Children aged 2-10 take an anterior nasal antigen test on arrival. Travelers who have tested positive for Covid-19 within the last 8 weeks, are allowed to enter with a recovery certificate along with a rapid antigen test no older than 48 hours before arrival. The certificate must consist of a positive test result from a lab or a doctor’s letter, including the date the person was tested positive and the type of test. All persons 2 years and older are required to test free of charge on day 4 after arrival.