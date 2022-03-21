THE BOTTOM – People traveling to Saba no longer have to do a Covid-19-test on-island on day 2 and day 5. Instead, they have to test only once, on day 4. As of March 23, travelers from St. Eustatius don’t have to show a negative test result to enter Saba either. Travelers must have had no travel history in the last 5 days.
Persons 11 years and older traveling to Saba from all other destinations besides St. Eustatius must do a pre-travel test, which can be either a PCR test maximum of 72 hours before arrival or a rapid antigen maximum of 48 hours before arrival. There are no quarantine requirements for non-vaccinated persons. An approved Saba Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) entry form within 24 hours of arrival is still needed. A St. Maarten EHAS form is also mandatory when in transit, and upon returning via St. Maarten.
Children aged 2-10 take an anterior nasal antigen test on arrival. Travelers who have tested positive for Covid-19 within the last 8 weeks, are allowed to enter with a recovery certificate along with a rapid antigen test no older than 48 hours before arrival. The certificate must consist of a positive test result from a lab or a doctor’s letter, including the date the person was tested positive and the type of test. All persons 2 years and older are required to test free of charge on day 4 after arrival.
Also read:
- Volunteers remove fishing lines and other debris on during Clean-up Dive on Bonaire
- Level 1 Travel Health Notice for Saba
- Saba eases testing requirements
- DUO is revisiting the Caribbean area
- Caribbean Netherlands tourism partially recovered in 2021
- Vacancy Sous Chef Bonaire
- Vacancy Waiter / Waitress or Sommelier Bonaire ￼
- Island Governor Rijna discusses Bonaire’s safety with partners in the Netherlands
- CDA Statia holds first General Member Meeting
- Gasoline Price increases to nearly 1.60 per litre on St. Eustatius
- Ministry of Economic Affairs studies a solution for a sharp increase in Chamber of Commerce fees
- Ten-day Security Training at Bonaire International Training wrapped up
- Bonaire has relatively few pharmacies for the number of residents
- Linkels & Partners visit St. Eustatius and Saba for SZW Customer Perception Survey
- St. Eustatius now has a Child Helpline