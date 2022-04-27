THE BOTTOM- Saba has exported more than 1 million US pounds in recyclables in 12 months, from March 2021 until March 2022. The recyclable materials were exported to the United States and handled at a waste management facility there.
Combined with the last shipment of March 2022, a total of 1,0132,209 pounds of recyclables were transported off the island in containers.
The vast majority of the export, about 70 percent, was plastics, of which 10 percent are bottles and caps. The rest, 60 percent, are miscellaneous plastics. All types of plastic can be recycled as long as they fit in the orange waste container which every household has for the purpose of collecting recyclables.
Cardboard makes up 24 percent of the amount which was exported, metal cans about 3 percent and aluminum cans 1 percent. Even though 3 and 1 percent may not seem much, it is still important to separate and recycle these cans to prevent having to burn them. Saba also exports metals on a regular basis. Large metal objects, such as cars and zinc sheets, are exported with bulk shipments.
The recyclable materials (plastics, cans and cardboard) are compressed and placed in large bags or tied together in bundles, and stored in the containers at the waste management facility to await export for further processing.
Expensive
However, exporting recyclables is expensive and yields very little or no profit. In most cases, the sale of the recyclable materials does not yield a sufficient return to counteract the cost of shipping. The export of recyclable materials since its start before 2018 has been increasing drastically, and the Public Entity Saba has been struggling with allocating the necessary funding to pay for the export and to cover the structural costs of operating the waste management facility.
Also read:
- Saba exports more than 1M pounds recyclables
- Vacature Raadsadviseur / Plv. Griffier van de Eilandsraad Statia
- Seven Royal Decorations on St. Eustatius
- Advertisement| Happy King’s Day
- Caribbean experts join forces to restore sea urchin population
- Further decline in COVID-19 numbers Bonaire
- Saba discontinues COVID Travel requirements
- Second session of Saba’s Parenting in Action Program
- Solar-Powered Promotional Board at Statia Airport
- Statia Government signs contracts with Outsourcing partners
- Vacancy Supervisor Airport Operations Statia
- Advertisement| Public Holiday on the 2nd of May
- Council lady Daisy Coffie visits Salt Company
- Reef renewal Foundation Bonaire Celebrates 10 years of Coral Reforestation
- Strike among KLM ground handlers leads to chaos on Schiphol Airport on Saturday