THE BOTTOM- A new, temporary project will commence in St. John’s this Friday to create additional parking space near the schools for the time being.
The temporary parking will be constructed on the vacant plot of land that was reserved to construct a new building for Childcare until the bypass road project is completed. This is a temporary solution as this plot of land will still be necessary for the school project.
Due to the excavation work, which will take place between Friday, February 4 and Sunday, February 6, residents of St. John’s are asked not to park on this plot of land. The contractor for this project is Angelo Hassell. Once this additional, temporary parking is created, parking on the road will no longer be allowed.
Issue
Once completed, the new, temporary parking lot will create an additional 35 parking spaces. With limited available space in the area, parking has been an issue for a long time. The construction of a parking lot below the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) has helped to alleviate the needs somewhat. However, there is still a need for additional parking.
Also read:
- Forsa Academy organizes ‘social’ windsurfing tournament
- Saba to begin cervical cancer screening
- Bonaire is missing out on money due to lack of registration for Airbnb
- Statia Island Council critical about Board Appointments
- Tropicbird research on Saba provides important data
- Saba Government creates temporary parking space St. John’s
- Subsidies Tel mee met Taal again available for Caribbean Netherlands
- Healthy Lifestyle Saba launched on Facebook
- Saba Executive Council objects to new tax measures
- State Secretary Van Huffelen visits St. Eustatius and Saba
- Vacature Maatschappelijk Werker Sint Eustatius
- Aggressive dogs Lagoen Hill attack another victim and were put down
- Caribbean Development Bank projects regional economic growth of 9.1% in 2022
- Flamingo Airport implements Airlink-system
- Consultations with the Kinderombudsman and Nationale ombudsman possible again for residents of Saba and Statia